The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Bradley Braves (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 61 points per game, only three fewer points than the 64 the Braves allow.
  • Eastern Illinois is 1-2 when it scores more than 64 points.
  • Bradley is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 61 points.
  • The Braves record 60.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 72.4 the Panthers allow.
  • This season the Braves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers concede.
  • The Panthers shoot 40.2% from the field, just 0.1 lower than the Braves concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • Macy McGlone: 15.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Miah Monahan: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 8.6 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Lalani Ellis: 9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%
  • Sydney-James Desroches: 3.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Fresno State L 70-60 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/28/2023 @ New Mexico L 81-78 The Pit
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 58-44 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/5/2023 @ Bradley - Renaissance Coliseum
12/7/2023 North Dakota - Lantz Arena
12/9/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.