Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgar County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Edgar County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Edgar County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame de La Salette at Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chrisman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chrisman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
