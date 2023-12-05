Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grundy County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Grundy County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Grundy County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coal City High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
