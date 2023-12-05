Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hardin County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisburg High School at Hardin County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elizabethtown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.