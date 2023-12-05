Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kewanee High School at Newman Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Waupun High School at Cambridge High School