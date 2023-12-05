A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, victors in four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.
  • The Fighting Illini put up 10.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow (67.1).
  • Illinois has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois drained fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Southern W 88-60 State Farm Center
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.