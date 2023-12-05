A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, victors in four in a row.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.

The Fighting Illini put up 10.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow (67.1).

Illinois has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Illinois drained fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

