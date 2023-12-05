Tuesday's contest that pits the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) versus the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-1.3)

Florida Atlantic (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Illinois has gone 2-4-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 6-2-0. The Fighting Illini have hit the over in one game, while Owls games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini average 77.6 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Illinois grabs 45.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.2 boards per game.

Illinois hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from deep (193rd in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game while shooting 27.9%.

The Fighting Illini average 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (176th in college basketball), and give up 71.5 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Illinois has come up short in the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (240th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.7 (353rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.