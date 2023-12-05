Tuesday's game that pits the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) versus the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-0.3)

Florida Atlantic (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Illinois has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 6-2-0 ATS. One of the Fighting Illini's games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Owls' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (124th in college basketball) and give up 58.6 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Illinois ranks first in the nation at 45.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Illinois connects on 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.3 (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1.

The Fighting Illini rank 178th in college basketball by averaging 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in college basketball, allowing 71.5 points per 100 possessions.

Illinois has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball action), four more than the 8.7 it forces on average (352nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.