Tuesday's game between the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) matching up at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-0.4)

Florida Atlantic (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Illinois' record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 6-2-0. One of the Fighting Illini's games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Owls' games have gone over.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 124th in college basketball while giving up 58.6 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball) and have a +133 scoring differential overall.

Illinois prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 14.2 boards. It is collecting 45.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1 per outing.

Illinois connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (5.1). It is shooting 32.8% from deep (196th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.9%.

The Fighting Illini rank 178th in college basketball with 94.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 71.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Illinois has committed 4.0 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (241st in college basketball play) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

