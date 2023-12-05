Tuesday's contest features the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) clashing at Madison Square Garden in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for Florida Atlantic according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the spread (2.5) versus Florida Atlantic. The two teams are projected to come in below the 147.5 over/under.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 147.5

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Florida Atlantic has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Owls are 4-4-0 and the Fighting Illini are 1-5-0. The teams combine to score 161.5 points per game, 14.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball).

The 45.3 rebounds per game Illinois accumulates rank first in college basketball, 14.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents record.

Illinois connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from deep (195th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game at 27.9%.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by four per game, committing 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.7.

