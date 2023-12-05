The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 19.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Ty Rodgers: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Domask: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke Goode: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 77.8 39th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 65.3 46th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 35.9 13th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 9.6 14th 230th 12.4 Assists 14.4 81st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

