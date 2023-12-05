High school basketball competition in Iroquois County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Cissna Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Cissna Park, IL

Cissna Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Central High School - Clifton