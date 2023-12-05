Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Iroquois County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Cissna Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cissna Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Clifton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.