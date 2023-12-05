Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jersey County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jersey County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Jersey County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centralia High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
