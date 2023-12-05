If you live in Jo Daviess County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dakota High School at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hanover, IL

Hanover, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand High School at Warren High School - Warren

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5

6:45 PM CT on December 5 Location: Warren, IL

Warren, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School