Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Anne High School at Grace Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL Conference: River Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Manteno High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Manteno, IL

Manteno, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant Park High School at Tri-Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Cullom, IL

Cullom, IL Conference: River Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Donovan High School at Momence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Momence, IL

Momence, IL Conference: River Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lisle High School at Herscher High School