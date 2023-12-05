Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Kankakee County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Anne High School at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Manteno, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant Park High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donovan High School at Momence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Momence, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lisle High School at Herscher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Herscher, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.