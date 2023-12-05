Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Kendall County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlville High School at Newark Illinois High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Newark, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego East High School at West Aurora High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandwich High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Township High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Islamic Foundation School at Yorkville Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.