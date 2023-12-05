Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Lake County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis W Parker Upper School at Lake Forest Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayslake Central High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
