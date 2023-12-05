The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Lake County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Francis W Parker Upper School at Lake Forest Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Lake Forest, IL

Lake Forest, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayslake Central High School at Vernon Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Walther Christian Academy