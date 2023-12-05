Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlville High School at Newark Illinois High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Newark, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Township High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.