Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Livingston County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Flanagan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant Park High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.