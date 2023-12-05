How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- In games Loyola Chicago shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ramblers sit at 216th.
- The Ramblers put up 70.5 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- Loyola Chicago is 4-0 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Loyola Chicago performed better when playing at home last season, posting 71.1 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game away from home.
- The Ramblers ceded 71.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, Loyola Chicago performed better in home games last year, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Boston College
|W 71-68
|T-Mobile Center
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|W 62-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/2/2023
|Harvard
|W 75-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/9/2023
|Goshen
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
