The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) will host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-1.5) 142.5 -126 +105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago has won two games against the spread this season.

Ramblers games have hit the over twice this season.

Tulsa has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, four out of the Golden Hurricane's six games with an over/under have hit the over.

