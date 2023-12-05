Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tom Welch: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|343rd
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|317th
|29.0
|Rebounds
|28.0
|343rd
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|14.4
|342nd
