The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Game Information

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)

Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 67.4 289th 343rd 77.4 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 317th 29.0 Rebounds 28.0 343rd 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th 300th 11.6 Assists 13.8 117th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 14.4 342nd

