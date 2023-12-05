Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Macon County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran School Association High School at Arthur Christian School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arthur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
