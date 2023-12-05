Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Macoupin County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Alton-Wood River High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Staunton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Olive High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mac High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Auburn, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
