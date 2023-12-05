Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Madison County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Alton-Wood River High School at Staunton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

5:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Staunton, IL

Staunton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mater Dei High School - Breese at Highland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Highland, IL

Highland, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsville High School at O'Fallon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: O Fallon, IL

O Fallon, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Civic Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Bethalto, IL

Bethalto, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Roxana High School at Freeburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Freeburg, IL

Freeburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marquette High School - Alton at Father McGivney Catholic School