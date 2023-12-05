Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Mason County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illini Central High School at Hartsburg-Emden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hartsburg, IL
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midwest Central High School at Astoria High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Astoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rushville-Industry High School at Havana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Havana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
