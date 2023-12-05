If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Morgan County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rochester High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Routt Catholic High School