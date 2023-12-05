Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Morgan County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rochester High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Routt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.