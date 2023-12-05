How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) aim to continue a six-game winning run when they visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
- Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 125th.
- The Huskies average 11.1 more points per game (84.6) than the Sycamores allow their opponents to score (73.5).
- When it scores more than 73.5 points, Northern Illinois is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2.
- The Huskies gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois sunk fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Little Rock
|W 98-93
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 89-67
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/18/2023
|Calumet
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.