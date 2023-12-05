The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) aim to continue a six-game winning run when they visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 125th.
  • The Huskies average 11.1 more points per game (84.6) than the Sycamores allow their opponents to score (73.5).
  • When it scores more than 73.5 points, Northern Illinois is 4-0.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2.
  • The Huskies gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois sunk fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Little Rock W 98-93 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/25/2023 @ DePaul W 89-79 Wintrust Arena
11/27/2023 @ Northwestern L 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana State - NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/18/2023 Calumet - NIU Convocation Center

