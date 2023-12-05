The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-8.5) 166.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-8.5) 165.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Huskies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Indiana State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Sycamores and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of six times this season.

