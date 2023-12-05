Tuesday's contest that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 84-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on December 5.

The game has no set line.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 84, Northern Illinois 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-4.5)

Indiana State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Northern Illinois has a 5-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Indiana State, who is 4-2-0 ATS. Both the Huskies and the Sycamores are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 84.6 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and are giving up 78.6 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball.

Northern Illinois wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 67th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.7 per outing.

Northern Illinois hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from deep.

The Huskies' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 93.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 257th in college basketball.

Northern Illinois loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.0 (190th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

