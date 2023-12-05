Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) face the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 18.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|311th
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.