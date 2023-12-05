The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) face the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 18.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Xavier Amos: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 79.3 23rd 311th 75.0 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 9.4 20th 211th 12.6 Assists 15.8 21st 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

