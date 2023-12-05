High school basketball competition in Peoria County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brimfield High School at RW Cougars Co-op

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Oneida, IL

Oneida, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Manual High School at Richwoods High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville High School at Illinois Valley Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Chillicothe, IL

Chillicothe, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton High School - Morton at Peoria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Illini Bluffs High School