Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Peoria County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brimfield High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manual High School at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morton High School - Morton at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Illini Bluffs High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Glasford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
