There is high school basketball action in Rock Island County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moline High School at Alleman High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 5

Rock Island, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Island High School at Sterling High School