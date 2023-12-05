Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Sangamon County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsville High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Olive High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Plains High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mac High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Auburn, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
