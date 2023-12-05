The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

24.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Troy D'Amico: 8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Rupert: 7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jovan Stulic: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Trent Brown: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Oklahoma State AVG Oklahoma State Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 68.3 271st 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 65.8 54th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 34.0 54th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.9 229th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.6 211th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.6 322nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.