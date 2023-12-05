Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Stephenson County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hanover, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pearl City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Pearl City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
