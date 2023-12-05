Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Delavan High School at Tremont High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Tremont, IL

Tremont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton High School - Morton at Peoria High School