Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois today? We have the information below.
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delavan High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morton High School - Morton at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
