Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Whiteside County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morrison High School at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kewanee High School at Newman Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Island High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sterling, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.