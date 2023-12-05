Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Will County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plainfield South High School at Plainfield East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Manteno High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Manteno, IL

Manteno, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Benet Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Coal City High School at Peotone High School