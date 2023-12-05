Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Will County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainfield South High School at Plainfield East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Manteno, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coal City High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
