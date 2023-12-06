Alex Caruso and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caruso tallied eight points in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-118 win against the Pelicans.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Caruso, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.7 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.2 PRA -- 15.3 17.3 PR -- 13 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Caruso's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 6.0% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.3 per contest.

Caruso is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Caruso's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.3.

The Hornets give up 122.2 points per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

The Hornets give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

The Hornets allow 26.9 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hornets are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alex Caruso vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 21 10 4 3 2 2 1 2/2/2023 7 7 3 1 1 0 1 1/26/2023 24 2 3 0 0 0 3 11/2/2022 24 6 0 3 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.