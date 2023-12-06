For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Alexey Toropchenko a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toropchenko stats and insights

Toropchenko has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

Toropchenko has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toropchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 8:38 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:36 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:43 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:35 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.