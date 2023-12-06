The Vegas Golden Knights (off a loss in their last game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a win) will clash on Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights Blues 2-1 (F/OT) STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues allow 3.0 goals per game (73 in total), 16th in the league.

The Blues have 69 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 24 8 16 24 18 16 56% Pavel Buchnevich 22 9 10 19 14 14 9.1% Jordan Kyrou 24 4 11 15 16 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 24 8 6 14 19 19 50.7% Oskar Sundqvist 24 2 9 11 5 16 41.4%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 60 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Golden Knights score the ninth-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.1 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 4-2-4 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players