How to Watch the Blues vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (off a loss in their last game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a win) will clash on Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Golden Knights-Blues game on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Blues Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blues vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|Blues
|2-1 (F/OT) STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues allow 3.0 goals per game (73 in total), 16th in the league.
- The Blues have 69 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|24
|8
|16
|24
|18
|16
|56%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|22
|9
|10
|19
|14
|14
|9.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|24
|4
|11
|15
|16
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|24
|8
|6
|14
|19
|19
|50.7%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|24
|2
|9
|11
|5
|16
|41.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 60 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Golden Knights score the ninth-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.1 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 4-2-4 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|26
|11
|17
|28
|19
|29
|45.5%
|William Karlsson
|26
|11
|12
|23
|14
|16
|59.3%
|Mark Stone
|26
|7
|14
|21
|14
|29
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|26
|11
|6
|17
|13
|17
|20%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.