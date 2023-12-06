Robert Thomas and Jack Eichel are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights meet at Enterprise Center on Wednesday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas' eight goals and 16 assists in 24 games for St. Louis add up to 24 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 19 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 10 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Jordan Kyrou has 15 points so far, including four goals and 11 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 1 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Eichel has been a top contributor on Vegas this season, with 28 points in 26 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3

