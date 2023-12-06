In the upcoming matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Brayden Schenn to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn has scored in five of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 17.0% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 3 2 1 15:15 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:32 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

