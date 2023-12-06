The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) take on the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at United Center on December 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 49.2% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 13th.

The 107.7 points per game the Bulls record are 14.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (122.2).

Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 122.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bulls are putting up 4.7 more points per game (109.7) than they are in road games (105).

Chicago allows 109.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 117.4 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Bulls are draining 1.5 more threes per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries