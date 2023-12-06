How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) take on the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at United Center on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 49.2% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 13th.
- The 107.7 points per game the Bulls record are 14.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (122.2).
- Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 122.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Bulls are putting up 4.7 more points per game (109.7) than they are in road games (105).
- Chicago allows 109.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 117.4 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Bulls are draining 1.5 more threes per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Illness
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Torrey Craig
|Questionable
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.