Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Cook County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clark High School at Westinghouse College Prep
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - Red Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michele Clark High School at Westinghouse College Prep
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park and River Forest High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hubbard High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Shore Country Day School at Francis W Parker Upper School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Independent School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golder Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy
- Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public
- How to Stream: Watch Here
