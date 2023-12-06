DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates will hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DeRozan put up 24 points and 10 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 124-118 win versus the Pelicans.

Now let's examine DeRozan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.5 21.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.5 Assists 6.5 4.9 5.2 PRA -- 29.7 30.2 PR -- 24.8 25



Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Hornets

DeRozan has taken 16.7 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 17.0% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 26th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 122.2 points per game.

The Hornets allow 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

The Hornets give up 26.9 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 33 23 3 4 1 0 1 2/2/2023 38 15 4 7 2 2 1 1/26/2023 35 28 3 5 0 0 1 11/2/2022 28 9 8 5 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.