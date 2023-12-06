How to Watch DePaul vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.
DePaul vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
- DePaul is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
- The Blue Demons' 71.4 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, DePaul is 1-4.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, DePaul averaged nine more points per game at home (75.4) than away (66.4).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
- DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Francisco
|L 70-54
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
