The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
  • DePaul is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
  • The Blue Demons' 71.4 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.
  • When it scores more than 68.1 points, DePaul is 1-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, DePaul averaged nine more points per game at home (75.4) than away (66.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
  • DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 San Francisco L 70-54 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.