The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) will be trying to snap a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. DePaul matchup.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

DePaul has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of five out of the Aggies' eight games this season have hit the over.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks much better (99th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (182nd).

With odds of +100000, DePaul has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.