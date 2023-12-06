Wednesday's game at Reed Arena has the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) matching up with the DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-65 win, as our model heavily favors Texas A&M.

The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 82, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-16.7)

Texas A&M (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Texas A&M has gone 5-3-0 against the spread, while DePaul's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Aggies are 5-3-0 and the Blue Demons are 3-3-0.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 7.2 points per game, with a -50 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (250th in college basketball), and allow 78.6 per outing (324th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by an average of 6.0 boards. It records 27.7 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.7.

DePaul hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (49th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 13.7 (306th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (159th in college basketball).

